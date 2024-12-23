Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress, “Whoopsie Doosie”

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen is turning heads this holiday season in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles. When she struck a pose in the tiny black mini dress with pointed-toe stilettos below, she wrote of her husband, mega singing sensation John Legend.

Tiegen wrote: “If John’s Christmas show is coming to your city, you must go. I went in totally blind and oh it’s just so cute. A lot of old favorites, a slow dance with a fan (I used to actually get jealous when he did this 15 years ago and fly into a rage how embarrassing!!!) and of course, a lot of holiday joy.”

She added the admission: “He actually did a song I loved so much that I googled who sings it, as he does a few covers as well. Turns out…it is him. Whoopsie doosie I hadn’t gotten to get to the whole children’s album yet, ok!!??? But I listened yesterday and oh it’s just so so beautiful. I also love “safe”. But I love so many. I listen to it all day now. I am an adult.”

Legend replied with a series of red-heart-eyed emojis.

While Legend is away from home, Teigen continues to have fun with friends. As seen above in a stunning mustard-colored bodycon dress, Teigen attended an intimate preview dinner at the new It’s Good restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, which will officially open on January 16, 2025.