Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns in Plunging Lace Corset

Hollywood star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo) is turning heads this holiday season while promoting her new project, the Showtime series Dexter: Original Sin. (It’s a prequel to Dexter, set in 1980s Miami, with Gellar as forensics expert Tanya Martin.)

As seen below, the blonde beauty stunned in a pink corset with a plunging neckline and black lace trim (by fashion designer Maria Lucia Hohan) for her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

And while traveling in Brazil with her Dexter: Original Sin co-stars Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey, Gellar wore another black lace ensemble as seen below.

Swipe to see the full-length view of the black lace cami and mini skirt set.

Of all of her fashion-forward looks, Gellar said the one below — a cropped jacket and skirt by Patou with a pair of black-and-white slingback heels — was one of her favorites.

Gellar’s fans and famous friends agree. TV personality Amanda Kloots replied: “I love love love this look on you.”

Dexter: Original Sin is streaming on Paramount+. Trailer below.