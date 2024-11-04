Zoe Saldana Stuns in Tiny Tank Dress, “Gorgeous!”

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar) is turning heads on the red carpet in a variety of fashion-forward dresses as she promotes her new film Emilia Perez.

As seen below at the Savannah Film Festival, where she also received the Vanguard Award, the brunette beauty wore a stunning tiny tank top dress with a deep scoop neckline by Italian design powerhouse Fendi. More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

Saldana wore another provocative two-tone, deep scoop tank dress (see below) to the Season 2 premiere of her Paramount+ series Lioness, co-starring Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.

Get ready to see and hear more of Saldana: she stars in the upcoming animated Disney/Pixar film Elio.

Young actor Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth, Obi-Wan Kenobi) provides the voice of the titular character who “struggles to fit in until he is transported by aliens and becomes the chosen one to be Earth’s galactic ambassador while his mother Olga (Saldana) works on the top secret project to decode alien messages.” Bonus: Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) co-star.

Note: Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sequel of the 2022 movie Avatar: The Way of Water, will be released on December 19, 2025.