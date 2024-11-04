Madison Bailey Stuns in Sheer Plunging Mini Dress with Madelyn Cline, “Had SO Much Fun”

The cast of the popular Netflix teen drama Outer Banks is promoting the upcoming premiere of the second part of its Season 4.

As seen in the party photos below, Madison Bailey (“Kie”) rocked a sheer brown mini dress with a plunging neckline and black bra, next to co-stars Carlacia Grant (“Cleo”) in the green crop top jacket and black leather pants, and Madelyn Cline (“Sarah”), who opted for a white tank and blue jeans.

With the photos, Bailey reported: “i had SO much fun last night shout out to everyone who showed up to celebrate with us!!”

Bailey also turned heads at the premiere of her new movie Time Cut, as seen below in a glamorous strapless see-through corset dress with a plunging neckline and a high front slit. Swipe to see Bailey with her Time Cut co-stars.

Get ready to see more of Bailey: she stars in the upcoming romantic comedy movie Maintenance Required with the Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch. Petsch plays the protagonist, Charlie, a young woman who owns a struggling all-female mechanic shop. Bonus: Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan co-stars.

Note: The second half of Outer Bank‘s fourth season (which includes five episodes, starting with the episode ‘The Town Council’) will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 7.