Zoe Saldana Stands Out in Mini Dress Among Hollywood Crowd

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana, who is best known for her sci-fi characters in film franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar, is also known for turning heads on the red carpet in fashion-forward ensembles.

As seen below at the Baby2Baby annual charity event this weekend in West Hollywood, California, Saldana once again stood out among the crowd of A-list celebrities.

While most of the female attendees wore full-length dresses (including Charlize Theron, Katy Perry, Anna Kendrick, and Paris Hilton, among many others), Saldana rocked a short-sleeve, black and white floral print mini dress with a hiked-up hem by fashion design label Balmain.

Get ready to see more of Saldana: after promoting Season 2 of her Paramount+ series Lioness with Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman, she will start to promote the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 movie Avatar: The Way of Water with director James Cameron and her co-stars including Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, among others. Avatar: Ash and Fire is scheduled to be released in theaters in October 2025.