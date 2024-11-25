Megan Moroney Cries Over Kenny Chesney’s Message, “So Sweet”

Country music star Megan Moroney — who has been touring with Kenney Chesney this year on his The Sun Goes Down Tour — won the prestigious Country Music Association’s CMA New Artist of the Year award after releasing her second album, Am I Okay?, this summer which includes her hit song of the same title.

As seen below, the 27-year-old blonde beauty from Georgia turned heads at the awards ceremony in a stunning strapless bright blue mermaid gown.

Chesney — who has won several CMA Awards including 2004 Entertainer of the Year — sent Moroney a note of congratulations:

“Congratulations to Meg Moroney on your big win last night. We are all so happy for you and proud to watch you stand up there last night like the star that you are. This is just the beginning!! We love you Megan!!”

Moroney replied to Chesney: “KENNY IM GONNA CRYYYY,” she added, “You’re the best thank you for everything always LOVE YOU!!!!”

CMT (Country Music TV) called the exchange “so sweet.”

As seen in the post-award interview with Billboard above, Moroney revealed the best advice given to her by Chesney: “One, be a good person, treat your people right and you will have a good crew forever. And two, write good songs.”