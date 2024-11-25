Ayesha Curry Stuns in Strapless Leopard Bodycon Mini Dress, “Date Night”

When not on a basketball court, NBA Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry spends time with his wife of 13 years, TV personality/chef/actress Ayesha Curry (Family Food Fight, The Great Holiday Baking Show).

Mrs. Curry shared the photos above and below — of her rocking a strapless “cocoa leopard” bodycon mini dress (by fashion label AFRM) with over-the-knee stiletto boots — with her man, and wrote: “But what a way we love a date night.”

Swipe to see close-up and full-length photos of Curry’s fashion-forward ensemble and the power couple enjoying cocktails on their date night.

Get ready to see more of Ayesha Curry: the 35-year-old mother of four has returned to acting as seen in the Netflix movie Irish Wish with former child star Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap), who btw asked the Currys to be the godparents of her baby boy, Luai.

As seen below, Steph gifted a special signed jersey for his godson at a home game.