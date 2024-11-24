Reese Witherspoon Cuddles with Jennifer Aniston, “Just Hits Different”

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde, Walk the Line, Big Little Lies) is fawning over her co-star Jennifer Aniston (Friends, Horrible Bosses, Office Space) on the set of their AppleTV+ drama series The Morning Show. The two play co-anchors of the fictional morning news show The Morning Show (TMS).

As seen in the video below — where Witherspoon and Aniston ham it up on the news show set and cuddle in the parking lot of the studio — the two actresses are happy to work with each other. Witherspoon captioned the video: “Work just hits different with your bff” and Aniston replied, “I love you!!” with a red heart emoji.

In Season 3, the fictional network struggled with low viewership while tech titan Paul Marks (Jon Hamm, Mad Men) considered taking over the network, and Bradley (Witherspoon) turned herself in to the authorities for covering up her brother’s (Joe Tippett) participation in the January 6 insurrection.

Witherspoon told Deadline: “Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley’s in jail,” she added, “but I don’t know if I’m in trouble.”

The Season 4 premiere episode is titled, “My Roman Empire.”

No premiere date for Season 4 of The Morning Show has been released, but it has been confirmed that the following actors will return: Tig Notaro, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Holland Taylor, and Néstor Carbonell.