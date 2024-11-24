Samara Weaving Stuns in Plunging White Mini Dress, Garter Belt

Australian actress Samara Weaving, who’s known for her roles in films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Scream 6, and Bill & Ted Face the Music, is turning heads as she promotes the sequel to the 2019 dark comedy horror movie Ready or Not.

As seen in the cleverly manipulated photo below, Weaving is reprising her role as young bride Grace for the sequel which, alas, won’t be released until 2026.

Weaving is promoting the news of the sequel in a bridal white ensemble.

As seen below, the blonde beauty recently rocked a partially unbuttoned white sweater mini dress with a matching garter belt, hosiery and silver stilettos and captioned the photos: “We renew our pledge tonight with an offering of living flesh and blood.” Be sure to swipe to see the garter belt and stilettos!

Weaving also pleasantly surprised her fans with another head-turning all-white dress. As seen below, she dressed up as Mila Jovovich’s character Leeloo in The Fifth Element for Halloween.

Get ready to see more of Weaving: she was cast to play Holly Madison, former Playboy model and former live-in girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, in the series Down the Rabbit Hole, based on Madison’s memoir of the same title.

As seen below, Weaving was caught doing her homework (reading the book) in a bikini by the pool.