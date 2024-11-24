Jaime King Stuns in Hot Pink Mini Dress, “Little Egg”

Hollywood star Jaime King (Pearl Harbor, Sin City, White Chicks, Hart of Dixie) is on the cover of the fashion magazine Photobook. As seen below, the blonde beauty modeled a hot pink mini dress with a dramatic structure and design similar to a two-holed button with matching hosiery and stilettos.

Note: Italian fashion label Coppola e Toppo calls the dress “Ovetto” (translated: little egg).

Richard Perez Féria, who interviewed King for Photobook, wrote: “In the summer of 1998, while directing a celebrity photoshoot in New York City for a magazine I was editor of, I remember glancing at the small television in the corner of the room while we were waiting for our star to change looks when a stunning young woman appeared on the screen holding a gaudy MTV microphone.”

King was the co-host of MTV’s House of Style with Rebecca Romijn.

Perez Feria said King “captured my attention instantly without hearing her utter a sound” and that he “fell instantly in love” with King whom he called a “burgeoning pop culture icon.” He calls the Photobook photos, “iconic images.”

Get ready to see more of King: she’s promoting her new film Love, Danielle. Devin Sidell stars as the titular character, a woman who carries a BRCA gene mutation and is forced to decide whether or not to remove her breasts, ovaries and fallopian tubes to reduce her cancer risk.

As seen above in the trailer, King plays Danielle’s sister — who is already undergoing chemotherapy for a breast cancer diagnosis; Lesley Ann Warren (Victor/Victoria, Clue) plays her mother; and Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Spin City) plays her father.



