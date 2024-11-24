Zoe Saldana Stuns in Plunging Cinched Corset Dress, “Sculptural Sleek Look”

Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana (Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy) is turning heads everywhere she goes as she promotes her film Emilia Perez. As seen below at the Elle Women in Hollywood event, the actress wowed in a stunning blue denim corset dress with a plunging scoop neckline and cinched waist by fashion label Schiaparelli.

That raw denim halter top corset dress is from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection and is described as being “cinched at the waist and embellished with a rounded neckline, full-length contrasting metal zip and tonal corset detailing.”

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak shared the closeup photos below and described Saldana’s look as “sculptural sleek.”

Note: Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro wore the same dress, but in a tan acid-wash denim to the same event! See below.

Get ready to see more of Saldana: she’s reprising her role as Neytiri for the next three installments of James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise including Avatar: Fire and Ash — with Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, among others — which is scheduled for a December 19, 2025 release.