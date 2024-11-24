Elizabeth Olsen Stuns in Red Hot Leather Mini Dress, “Those Legs!”

Hollywood star Elizabeth Olsen (His Three Daughters, Avengers, WandaVision, Love & Death) turned heads this weekend at the Flaunt magazine party in Los Angeles in a red hot leather mini dress with matching red hosiery and stilettos.

Olsen’s fans are going wild over the fiery outfit which accentuate her long toned legs. More than one fan replied, “Those legs!”

It’s not the first time Olsen has stunned in an all-red ensemble, as seen below.

And it’s not the first time Olsen has flaunted her long legs in a fashion-forward ensemble, as seen below in a black velvet short-short suit and stilettos.

Get ready to see more of Olsen: she stars in the upcoming series Once There Were Wolves based on the novel of the same title by Charlotte McConaghy.

Olsen plays both protagonists, twin sisters Inti Flynn and Aggie who “arrive in the Scottish Highlands to lead a team reintroducing gray wolves. Inti hopes to revive the landscape and help Aggie recover from traumatic events in Alaska.”

Olsen will appear next on the big screen in Todd Solondz‘s (Happiness, Welcome to the Dollhouse) new dark comedy Love Child with Charles Melton (Riverdale, May September).

Olsen plays Misty, a married woman stuck in a loveless marriage with adores her precocious/devious 11-year-old son, Junior. The boy, who knows his mother is unhappy in her marriage, devises a plan to get rid of his father and replace him with “a handsome vagabond stranger” (Melton).