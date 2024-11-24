Jessica Alba Stuns in Chocolate Silk Corset, “No Notes”

Hollywood movie star Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Sin City, Trigger Warning) is turning heads this week in a stunning handmade chocolate-colored satin corset (by Statnaia) ensemble.

With the photos below, taken at the new RH store in Newport Beach, California, the brunette beauty wrote: “The new RH store – no notes. 10/10.”

Alba’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward look. Fellow actress Sydney Sweeney dropped two red heart emojis, and Angelique Cabral replied “So good” with a series of brown heart emojis.

Swipe to see Sweeney by her side in a gray flannel mini skirt suit, and sisters Erin Foster and Sara Foster (daughter of composer David Foster), among other A-list celebrities.

[RH, the luxury home furnishings company, opened a four-level retail space — close to 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space — at Orange County’s Fashion Island.]

Get ready to see more of Alba: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming race car bio pic Maserati: the Brothers with Italian actor Michele Morrone as Alfieri Il Maserati, Andy Garcia as Mr. Rossini, and Sir Anthony Hopkins as Italian financier Luca Antonelli.