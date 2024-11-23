Sylvester Stallone Flaunts American Flag at Charity Opposing Trump Nomination

Hollywood movie star Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo, Tulsa King) made headlines after Election Day when he attended the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago and praised President-elect Donald Trump as the “second George Washington.”

Stallone traveled this weekend to Las Vegas where he brought his wife, former model Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters — Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet — to the annual amfAR charity event at Wynn Las Vegas.

Note: Paramount+ — home of Stallone’s new series Tulsa King — was a sponsor of the event.

As seen above and below, Stallone wore a blue double-breasted suit with a bright red pocket square and a large American flag pin on his lapel.

amfAR is the Foundation for AIDS Research, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy.

After Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services for his second term, the organization released a statement citing “the many controversial and false statements made by RFK Jr in relation to HIV and AIDS.”

amfAR said of Kennedy: “Sadly, he repeats disproven and debunked theories. It is amfAR’s intent to refute these statements and to vigorously oppose his nomination to lead HHS—a position for which he is entirely unqualified.”