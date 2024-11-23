Jodie Turner-Smith Turns Heads in Black Lace Cami Dress, “Next Female Event”

Hollywood star Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, After Yang, White Noise, The Last Ship, Anne Boleyn) knows how to turn heads on the red carpet as seen below in a barely-there dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

As seen below, the 38-year-old English actress is turning heads again at the amfAR charity event in Las Vegas, where she stunned in a print cami dress with black lace trim. Swipe to see the anterior view of that backless dress.

Get ready to see more of Turner-Smith: she’s promoting her new sexy spy Netflix series The Agency with Richard Gere (An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman), Jeffery Wright (American Fiction) and Michael Fassbender (Inglorious Basterds, X-Men: First Class) which premieres on Paramount+ on November 29. See trailer below.

Turner-Smith will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming romantic fantasy film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It’s a reunion with her After Yang director, Kogonada, and co-star Colin Farrell.

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures is promoting it as “their next female event movie” (after Blake Lively‘s It Ends with Us) and as an original tale of two strangers and “the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them.” Farrell and Margot Robbie (Barbie, I, Tonya) play the two strangers.

Big Bonus: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), and Hollywood power couple Lily Rabe and Hamish Linkletter also co-star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is scheduled for a May 9, 2025 release, in time for Mother’s Day.