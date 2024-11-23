Before starring in the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey was a professional fashion model. The 5’10” stunner proves she still knows how to strike a pose as seen below on the cover of Glamour Bulgaria. The fashion magazine named her Woman of the Year.

[Note: That strapless green gown is by Jovani, a favorite designer among the Real Housewives franchise, especially with cabaret singer Luann de Lesseps of New York City.]

Bailey wrote of the honor: “Thank you for recognizing me & my contribution to the fashion industry as a successful model for many years. I truly wish i could be there in person with all of you tonight to accept my award. Please know that this wonderful achievement & beautiful memory means the world to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Bailey’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos. As one fan replied to the plunging mini dress with fishnets photos above, “Wowzers.”

Bailey’s OG RHOA co-stars Nene Leakes replied: “Baileyyyyyyyyyy” with a red-heart eyed emoji; Kandi Burruss responded with a series of red-heart eyed emojis, and Phaedra Parks dropped fire emojis.