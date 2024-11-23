Debra Messing Stuns in Plunging Black Dress, “Dressed to Kill”

Hollywood star Debra Messing is best known for her role as Grace in the long-running sitcom Will & Grace. The 56-year-old red-haired beauty is now turning heads at the MCC Theater in New York City, where she stars in the off-Broadway production of Shit. Meet. Fan.

Celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass shared the photos below of her “gorgeous” friend on her way to the opening of the stage production.

Messing wrote with her own photos series below: “Something to celebrate, and boy did we! We got dolled up for the red carpet, a cast dressed to kill, and I had to get a picture with my dressing room roommie and dance partner!”

She added: “The party after was festive, full of loving support from friends, and too much tequila. I’m a lightweight. And I am a tequila girl. And….it was Opening Night! Thankfully Elsie was there to take care of me when I got home.”

Swipe to see Messing on the floor (still in that stunning dress) with Elsie, her attentive dog.

Messing’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics. Fellow actress Camryn Manheim replied: “You get more beautiful every year. What’s your secret? I want what you’re having.”

As seen in the photos above, Messing shares the stage with TV legends Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), among others.