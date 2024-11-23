Chris Stapleton’s Wife Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress, “So Dang Gorgeous”

Celebrity fashion stylist Tiffany Gifford works with some of the most famous females in country music, including Miranda Lambert and Morgane Stapleton. In Nashville this week, Gifford styled both singers for the Country Music Association awards ceremony, which involved more than one ensemble for each artist.

As seen above and below, Stapleton walked the red carpet with her husband and singing partner Chris Stapleton in a strapless black corset mini dress with a plunging neckline and cape and platform stilettos.

Stapleton’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble. More than one fan replied: “Amazing!” Another chimed in: “So dang gorgeous.”

Lambert — who also turned heads on the CMAs red carpet in a black bodycon dress — thanked the Stapletons for singing the song ‘What Am I Gonna Do’ at the CMAs. Lambert co-wrote the song which is on Chris Stapleton’s 2023 album Higher.

As seen below, Mrs. Stapleton wore another dramatic caped mini dress (in gold lame) for the performance — but with a pair of over-the-knee stiletto boots.