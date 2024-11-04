Lake Bell Turns Heads in Sheer Top, Mini Dress, “Great Short Hair”

Hollywood star Lake Bell (It’s Complicated, Not Strings Attacked, In a World…) turned heads in Los Angeles at a dinner party on Sunday wearing a sheer white crocheted top over a black bra, with a black mini skirt and over-the-knee black suede boots.

Bell’s fans are going wild over her “tres chic” black-and-white ensemble and her shorter locks. As one replied: “Great short hair.”

As seen above, the former model was all smile with fellow celebrity attendees including the host of the dinner party, Laura Brown, who is celebrating the release of her second French Enough sweatshirt collection with French clothing brand Sezane (below).

Swipe to see the cutely branded coasters and matchbooks which read: “Are you French Enough?” Brown said when she saw the coasters, “I squealed. And then stole ’em!”

Get ready to see more of Lake: she finished filming the upcoming drama Under the Lights with Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat).

Pearce Joza (Disney’s ZOMBIES) plays the protagonist, a boy with epilepsy who is “so desperate to feel like a ‘normal’ kid, he goes to prom knowing that the lights will make him have a seizure.” Under the Lights was written and directed by Miles Levin.