Angela Simmons Stops Traffic in Sheer Bra Dress, Huge Diamond Ring

Former reality TV star Angela Simmons (Growing Up Hip Hop), daughter of the legendary Rev Run of Run DMC, is turning heads in New York City.

As seen in the photos (and video) below, Simmons wore a stunning sheer nude-colored bra bandeau dress (by fashion designer Roman Bradshaw) to Denise Rich‘s “Angel Ball,” a charity event for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation.

While Simmons has not confirmed that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, rapper and music executive Yo Gotti, she was not shy about flaunting the gigantic diamond ring on her finger. Be sure to swipe below.

Below is Simmons with celebrity stylist Q Hardy at the NYC event which was held at the famous Cipriani Wall Street restaurant.

It’s not the first time Simmons has stopped NYC traffic, as seen below in a tiny black mini dress — both are ads for Yummy hair extensions.

Note: Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The foundation is named after the late model/actress Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who passed away in 1996 at the age of 27.