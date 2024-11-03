Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Gucci Shearling Slippers, “I Sleep with Mouth Tape”

The weekly digital newsletter Air Mail (which was launched by former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter in 2019) interviews celebrities and asks them to reveal their bedtime routines. The interviews are titled, “Getting into Bed with…”

Last week, tennis great Serena Williams revealed that she gets ready for bed around 8 pm and likes to sleep in a cold room. Turns out, so does Hollywood movie star turned GOOP CEO Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love).

As seen below for her AirMail photo shoot, Paltrow posed in an all-black ensemble with a pair of shearling Gucci slippers that sell for $1000. The Oscar winner revealed that she’s trying retinol for the first time (she made her own via GOOP) and has incorporated it into her nighttime routine which also includes mouth tape and sleeping on a $60,000 mattress.

Paltrow told AirMail: “I sleep with mouth tape and earplugs, so I get all my sleep stuff lined up.”

Get ready to see more of Paltrow: she will return to the big screen—for the first time since 2019—with Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Dune) in the upcoming sports movie Marty Supreme directed by Josh Safdie. Bonus: Fran Drescher (The Nanny) plays Marty’s mother.