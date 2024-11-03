Laura Dern Stuns in Sheer Plunging Lace Dress with Andrew Garfield

Hollywood stars who got all dressed up for the annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) gala on Saturday included those who are known to turn heads on the red carpet, like reality TV star-turned-SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, supermodel Irina Shayk, and actress Blake Lively, among others. As seen below, they didn’t disappoint with their fashion-forward ensembles.

, and stopped to pose with fellow actor, Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spider-Man), who wore an eggplant-colored satin lapel suit.

@varietymagazine Laura Dern and Andrew Garfield at the LACMA Art + Film Gala ♬ original sound – Variety

Fans of both Dern and Garfield are going wild over the red carpet crossover. As one replied to the video below, “get you someone who looks at you like Andrew Garfield looks at Laura Dern.”

Get ready to see more of Laura Dern: she’s reprising her role as Renata for the upcoming third season of Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Nicole Kidman.