Hillary Clinton Meets Daughter at Marathon Finish Line, “We Ran a 3:45:51!”

Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton was only one of many celebrities who ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday. When the 44-year-old mother of three shared the photo below, of her at the finish line with her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, she wrote: “Thank you mom for coming to the NYC Marathon finish line!”

Thank you mom @HillaryClinton for coming to the @nycmarathon finish line! Was awesome to run today with my best friend Jen for @everymomcounts. Hope you will join us in supporting their vital work to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. (And, I can’t… pic.twitter.com/BLD91KhVtY — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 3, 2024

On the other side of Secretary Clinton (in the black trench coat and big brimmed hat) is Chelsea’s best friend Jen; the two young women ran for Every Mother Counts, the non-profit organization founded by supermodel Christy Turlington Burns that “works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for everyone, everywhere.”

With the photo of her with her mother and best friend, Chelsea added a link to the organization’s website and encouraged followers to “join us in supporting their vital work to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. (And, I can’t believe we ran a 3:45:51!)”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King replied to Chelsea, “Congratulations!” and Meena Harris (producer of the Broadway musical Suffs) replied “Congrats, Chelsea!”