George Santos Stalks House Ethics Committee Chair, “I’ll Be Here Tomorrow!”

Former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was expelled by the House of Representatives in December 2023 following an investigation by the House Ethics Committee and a federal indictment. In August, Santos pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud.

Santos returned to Capitol Hill this week to show his support for former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), President-elect Donald Trump‘s nominee for Attorney General, as the House Ethics Committee considers releasing its investigative report about whether “Gaetz violated congressional rules against sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, among other transgressions.”

The fact that disgraced former Congressman George Santos is showing up in Congress today to support Matt Gaetz's nomination should tell you everything you need to know.

As seen in the video above, Santos was asked why he was in town and replied, “what they’re doing to former congressman Gaetz is wrong. And if nobody is willing to stand up and say it, I’m here to lobby it and say it out loud for everyone to hear.” Santos claims the probe into the Gaetz report is “a witch hunt.”

Santos also made his own video outside of the Capitol building, and reported that he’s been searching “high and low” and “went through every nook and granny” for Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS), chairman of the House Ethics Committee, and “can’t find him.” Santos told his followers on X, “I think he’s running away from me, guys.”

Santos then addresses Rep. Guest in the video: “Michael, I just want to have a conversation.” He smiles, and adds, “I’ll be here tomorrow!”