Camila Mendes Stuns as Redhead, Takes Selfies in Airport Bathroom

Hollywood star Camila Mendes is best known for her role as raven-haired Veronica Lodge on the CW series Riverdale with Lili Reinhart as the blonde beauty Betty Cooper, based on the Archie Comics.

For her next big role, as Teela in the upcoming live action movie reboot Masters of the Universe (with Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn), Mendes dyed her long locks red.

With the photos below, selfies taken in an airport bathroom, Mendes wrote: “just a newly minted redhead with a flight delay and an empty bathroom all to herself.”

Mendes’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new look. And when Riverdale fans speculated if Cheryl Blossom would approve, Madelaine Petsch — the redhead who played Cheryl on Riverdale — chimed in and replied: “We love thissssss.”

Mendes and Petsch are still tight, as seen below at a Charli XCX concert.

Note: Masters of the Universe is scheduled for a June 2026 release. In the interim, Mendes fans can watch her (as a brunette) in her recently released movie Musica, with her real-life boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, who co-wrote the script and directed.

Musica is a coming-of-age love story that follows an aspiring creator (Mancuso) with synesthesia, “a neurological condition that causes people to experience more than one sense at once.” As seen in the trailer above, Mancuso can sometimes see colors when he hears music or taste flavors when he see certain shapes.