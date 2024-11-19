Victoria Justice Wows in See-Through Dress, “So Hot”

Former Nickelodeon child star Victoria Justice (Victorious, Zoey 101) knows how to turn heads on the red carpet, as seen below in a navel-plunging gown at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event.

The brunette beauty again wowed in a stunningly sheer bra-less black dress (by Dolce & Gabbana) at Elle magazine’s Latinas in Hollywood event in Los Angeles, this week, as seen below. As one fan replied, “So hot!”

Justice captioned the photos above: “I do love a bit of glam,” and added, “What an amazing night. Always proud to be a Latina in Hollywood.”

Get ready to see more of Justice: the 31-year-old singer/actress stars in the upcoming highly anticipated series Suits: LA with Stephen Amell (Arrow) as the protagonist, Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who runs an L.A. law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

Note: Patrick J. Adams, who starred as Mike Ross in the original Suits series, recently told TV Insider that he’s “fully supportive” of the spin-off and told the creator Aaron Korsh, “I’m eager and excited to jump back into the world, put the suit back on — so to speak — if it feels right.”