Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Stuns in Bikini with Baby, “Pray for Me”

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo, Tulsa King) is the father of three gorgeous daughters — Scarlet, Sophia and Sistine. He and his wife, former model Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters star in the Paramount+ reality show The Family Stallone.

When not filming the series, the Stallone women are often striking a pose as professional models. As seen above and below, 26-year-old raven-haired Sistine Stallone is featured in the new issue of Story + Rain.

One of the most striking photos features Sistine sitting on a fold-up metal chair in a black bikini, oversized gray blazer and cowboy boots — with a baby in diapers on her lap.

The baby belongs to Tamara Rappa, founder and editor-in-chief of Story + Rain.

Stallone told Story + Rain of her life in the Big Apple: “I love it, but I’m exhausted all the time. There’s no place I’d rather be at 26 years old. It’s perfect. I’m growing as a person. I’m learning a lot. I feel like I’m really coming into my own. But I’m so tired. Pray for me. This city truly never sleeps. You’re not allowed to procrastinate in New York City.”

Note: New episodes of Tulsa King season 2 are released on Sundays on Paramount+.