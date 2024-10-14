Tori Spelling Stuns in Plunging Strapless Dress, “Ready or Not, Here I Come”

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling competed on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov but the couple was eliminated in the second week of competition.

While Spelling’s manager, Ruthanne Secunda, said she wanted an investigation into the elimination which she called an “outrage,” Spelling admitted, “Listen, I’m a realist. I came into this with no dance experience, and I didn’t expect to win the Mirror Ball.”

As seen above in a stunning strapless corset dress with a plunging neckline (by fashion label VISHRUTI), Spelling cleverly captioned the photos: “RED{y} OR NOT ♥️💃… here I come” and said the fashion-forward look is “one of my favorite fashion/glam moments of all time.”

Swipe to see the mother of five strike a pose with DWTS dancer Ezra Sosa on the red carpet at the Industry Dance Awards gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The event raised awareness and funds for the non-profit organization I am a Dancer with Cancer.

Note: On Season 33 of DWTS, Sosa was paired with former con artist Anna Delvey, who was also eliminated. When co-host Julianne Hough asked what Sorokin would take away from the experience, Delvey said, “Nothing,” and then laughed.

Spelling expected Delvey to attend the gala too and wrote with the photos of her with Sosa, “You were missed.”