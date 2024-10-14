Hollywood star Jessica Alba has been photographed in several different fashion-forward ensembles this past week, including the stunning black velvet trimmed corset dress by Agua by Agua Bendita, as seen below.

Note: Agua by Agua Bendita translates from Spanish to English as Water by Holy Water.

Alba wore the stunning red floral dress, it’s called the Jaspe Sueño Maxi Dress, while celebrating Latin Heritage Month at the White House with President Joe Biden. (Note: Sueno is “dream” in English.)

Alba’s fans including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause love the “dreamy” look and are showering the star with compliments including “Gorgeous!.”

With the photos below with Biden, Alba quoted the POTUS as saying, “We’re a nation of immigrants, and that’s why we’re so damn strong.”

This week, Alba celebrated World Mental Health Day in a pair of baby blue sweats while reading self-help books including Remember Love by Cleo Wade.

Alba suggests to her millions of followers: “So today, please check in on yourself and your loved ones. We need more love and compassion in this world, so lead with your heart and know we are all just trying to do the best we can. And remember to be your own best friend 💞.”