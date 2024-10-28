Sophie Turner Unzips Plunging Latex Suit, “Flirty”

Hollywood star Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) left the zipper of her skintight black latex shorts suit undone for her Matrix movie-inspired Halloween costume. She captioned the party photos below, “Red or blue pill.”

That’s a reference, of course, from the 1999 sci-fi film: the red pill is taken for a world of reality; the blue pill is taken for a world of “blissful ignorance.”

Turner followed the Matrix costume photos with another series of dazzling pics with her new partner, Peregrine Pearson, who just turned 30. Turner captioned the happy couple photos: “Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉 30, flirty and thriving.”

Note: Turner’s ex-husband, Joe Jonas, filed for divorced in 2023. They share two daughters: 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine.

Get ready to see more of Turner: she will appear next in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Haven with Archie Madekwe (Grand Turismo) and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit).

As seen on location above, Turner plays the protagonist, Zara, an office worker at a pension fund investment company in London who “gets caught up in a major heist.” Madekwe plays her co-worker; Fortune-Lloyd plays the detective on the white collar case.