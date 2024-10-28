Maria Sharapova Stuns in Cutout Bodycon Dress, “Not What I Wore to the Playground Today”

Retired professional tennis player Maria Sharapova is flaunting her post-baby curves on the cover of the international fashion and lifestyle magazine Numero Netherlands.

As seen below, the blonde beauty (who gave birth to her son, Theodore Gilkes, in July 2022) struck a pose in a dramatic, double cutout dress. Sharapova captioned the series of photos: “Sculptural shapes and a dream team of collaborators.”

When Sharapova shared the second round of photos from the Numero Netherlands shoot, which features her in a Louis Vuitton sculptural mini dress, she captioned it, “Not what I wore to the playground today” with a winking emoji.

Sharapova approves of the oversized collar of the Marc Jacobs jacket below.

When not striking a pose, Sharapova is promoting her latest business endeavors. Vogue recently announced that she’s joined the company Cofertility as an investor. The company said Sharapova’s investment is “a powerful endorsement of our mission to shift the fertility landscape by making egg freezing and third-party reproduction more human-centered, accessible, and empowering.”