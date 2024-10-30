Minnie Driver Stuns in Hi-Low Bubble Gum Pink Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends) turned heads at the Glamour UK Women of the Year Awards in a stunning bubble gum pink hi-low dress by fashion designer Ishan Zhang of London.

Swipe the photos below to see Driver schmoozing with two of the award recipients, fellow actresses Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl, Baywatch) and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, Marry Me).

Driver’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos including Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Romeo + Juliet), who replied: “you and jam and pam” with a red heart emoji.

When Driver shared the photo below of her with her date, American filmmaker Addison O’Dea (former contributing editor at National Geographic Traveler), she confessed: “Considering that both of us are usually barefoot or in flip flops, I really like prom-type pictures because honestly, they are polished up anomalies.”

Get ready to see more of Driver: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama Angels in the Asylum with Simon Pegg and Katherine Waterson. Rob Sorrenti wrote the script and directs.

Angels in the Asylum is inspired by the true story of “50 women who were incarcerated in isolation at Surrey’s Long Grove Asylum, a former hospital for the mentally ill, because they were typhoid carriers, starting in 1907.”