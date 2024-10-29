Shakira Stuns in Tiny Crochet Bikini, “Wild Child”

Colombian-born singing sensation Shakira is on the cover of the November issue of GQ Spain. With the dramatic photo below — of Shakira in a translucent strapless corset — the magazine reports (translated into English): “Would it be wrong to say that the artist is coming back stronger than ever because, did she ever leave? She’s healed her grief with music, attracted young audiences and, after more than 30 years on the stages, she’s still as relevant as day one.”

Celebrity fashion photographer Nicolas Gerardin shared more photos from the GQ Spain (and GQ Mexico!) shoot taken outdoors. As seen below, Shakira struck more than one pose in a tiny chocolate colored crocheted triangle bikini bra and cargo pants by fashion designer Roberto Cavalli. Gerardin captioned the series: “Wild child.”

Note: GQ Spain‘s director of editorial content Daniel Borras wrote (translated into English): “If it’s a matter of confessing, we’ve all listened to Shakira 30 years later, her music and influence are still relevant. Guilty pleasure? Pop phenomenon?” He added that getting Shakira on the cover and to sit down for an exclusive interview is “A fantasy that has been fought for, for months.”