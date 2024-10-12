Kate Upton Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Dress, “I Reclaimed My Body”

Supermodel Kate Upton became a household name in 2011 when she first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and was labeled a “blonde bombshell.” Upton was featured on the cover in 2012, 2013, and 2017 too.

In 2012, Upton also graced the cover of the first CR Fashion Book magazine, which is now celebrating it’s 25th issue with Upton on the cover. The anniversary edition titled “Love & Fantasies” will hit newsstands on Monday, October 28.

With the photos above and below, CR shared quotes from their interview with the 32-year-old blonde beauty, who said: “I think that people like to see others in a way that they can digest.” And about her rise to stardom, she said: “With all of this attention and fame, it felt like people were claiming my body as theirs.”

Above Upton models a sheer nude-colored dress over a lingerie set of the same color by Yves Saint Laurent. Swipe to see more photos from the CR photo shoot which includes Upton sitting in a floral bra and sheer stockings; and another sheer dress with just undies underneath.

CR also reported on Upton’s “insane journey” throughout her career and quoted Upton as saying: “I reclaimed my body in a stronger place.” She added: “It’s so important in the journey of finding yourself and showing up for yourself. Beauty is so much more than what you show people and what you post on social media.”



