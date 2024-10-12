Sofia Vergara Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress in NYC, “Fun Night”

When not judging contestants on America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is often striking a pose.

When the Colombian-born brunette beauty dropped the close-up photo below — of her in a plunging black corset dress, holding a Yves Saint Laurent patent leather clutch — she captioned it: “It’s always a fun night in NY” with a red heart and a Statue of Liberty emoji.

Vergara’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sexy look including socialite Paris Hilton, who replied with a red-heart-eyed emoji.

As seen above, Vergara wore a sheer black ensemble when she dined at the fancy French restaurant Le Bibloquet on the Upper East Side with friends including investor/advisor/film producer Adam J. Platzner (with the fork in his hand).

Before hitting the Big Apple, Vergara was in Bentonville, Arkansas, where she turned heads in a black halter bodycon dress with cutout shoulders, selling Schwarzkopf Keratin Color hair products inside and outside of the Walmart home office.