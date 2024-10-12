Madelyn Cline “Stole the Show” in Sheer White Dress With Hip-High Slit

The cast of the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks reunited for the red carpet premiere of the show’s fourth season in Charleston, South Carolina.

As seen above and below, Madelyn Cline (Sarah) turned heads in a stunning sheer white cami dress with a dramatic hip-high slit.

When Cline’s fans saw the photos below, they agreed that she “stole the show.”

Cline’s co-star Madison Bailey (Kiara) also wore a striking gown with a hip-high slit, and Carlacia Grant (Cleo) wore a strapless black sequins dress.

Get ready to see more of Cline: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film The Map That Leads to You. She stars as the protagonist, a young woman who meets “an enigmatic stranger” while traveling through Europe. KJ Apa (Riverdale) and Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama) co-star.

Filmed in Portugal (see set photos above and below) and directed by Lasse Hallström (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?, Chocolat, My Life as a Dog) the romantic drama The Map That Leads to You is scheduled for a February 2025 release.