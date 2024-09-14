Trump Says He’ll Put Out Statement on Laura Loomer

Outspoken MAGA supporter Laura Loomer, who last year posted a video on social media claiming that the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City was an “inside job,” traveled with Donald Trump on his private plane and visited the 9/11 memorial site on Wednesday.

CNN reported that “several people close to the former president say Loomer has contributed to some of the unseemly conspiracy theories Trump has elevated since Harris replaced Biden on the ticket.”

Earlier this week, Loomer said if Vice President Harris (who is partly of Indian descent) wins the election, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center.”

While campaigning in California on Friday, Trump was asked by a reporter why he was traveling with a person who has espoused conspiracy theories about 9/11 and has made racist remarks about Harris.

Q: Republicans are concerned about your close relationship with self-avowed white nationalist Laura Loomer



Trump: Well Laura is a supporter. She speaks very positively of my campaign



Q: She’s traveling with you on your plane. She made racist remarks about your opponent. She… pic.twitter.com/DmV8kMNVsi — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 13, 2024

As seen and heard above, when the reporter asked Trump “Do you disavow those remarks?” made by Loomer, he replied, “I have to see what those remarks are.” Trump said, “I don’t even know what you’re talking about.” He added, “I do know that she may have said something based on what you’re telling me but I don’t know what she said but I’ll go take a look and put out a statement later on.”