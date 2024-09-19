Sophie Turner Drops “Hard Launch” Photos With Tall Boyfriend

Since making their first official appearance together in February, Hollywood movie star Sophie Turner (X-Men, Game of Thrones) has been photographed traveling, kissing and holding hands with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray (a county in Sussex).

When Turner dropped her own personal photos of her and Pearson (and friends) enjoying the last days of summer together, her fans went wild with excitement.

As one fan replied: “I think I can speak for all of us when I say I’m so glad you are free to be whoever you want to be and are happy. We are all rooting for you and are inspired by your strength.”

Another left a more colloquial response to the “hard launch”: “lfg, new king of the north just dropped.”

More than one fan noted the height of Pearson with comments including “This guy is a major upgrade from your short ex husband” and “Finally she is in love, that too with a man her height.”

Note: 5’9″ Turner is in a custody battle over her two young children with ex-husband, the not-as-tall American pop star Joe Jonas.

Get ready to see more of Turner: she’s reuniting with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington to star in the upcoming gothic horror movie The Dreadful. Turner plays the protagonist, a young woman whose solitary life is turned upside down when approached by a man from her past.