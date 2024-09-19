Kate Beckinsale Stuns in Crystal Mesh Corset Bodysuit, “So Beautiful It Hurts”

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Pearl Harbor), an advocate for amfAR, turned heads at the organization’s annual gala in Venice in a strapless corset bodysuit dress by fashion designer Sabina Bilenko.

Her fans are going wild over the look. As one replied: “You’re so beautiful it hurts.”

Bilenko describes the couture dress as “a crystal mesh corset adorned with delicate lily motifs, paired with an intricately embroidered bodysuit,” and suggests that bystanders watch the flowing silk chiffon skirt which “mimics lily petals, creating a silhouette that is both delicate and captivating.”

Note: Beckinsale reported that this year’s event (which included performances by Kelly Rowland and Rumer Willis) raised over $2.5 Million in support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy.

Beckinsale also turned heads in a black velvet corset and matching skirt at Harris Reed’s fashion show and Vogue magazine party which kicked off London Fashion Week.

Beckinsale called Reed “angelic and sublimely talented” and a “rockstar.” Swipe photos below to see Beckinsale with the honoree Reed (who’s rocking red-tinted glasses and a sheer black lace top).

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she finished filming the movie Stolen Girl with Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious, Suicide Squad). It’s based on a true story of an American woman who “spends more than ten years tracking down her daughter who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by the child’s father.”