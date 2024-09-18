Billie Lourd Stuns in Sheer Micro Mini Dress, “Feelin’ Pretty”

Hollywood movie star Billie Lourd (Booksmart, Star Wars, American Horror Story), daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, is turning heads as she promotes her new film, The Last Showgirl.

The independent film, which was made in 18 days, stars Pamela Anderson as the titular character, “a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

For The Last Showgirl premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Lourd slipped into a stunning, sheer pink hibiscus micro mini dress by famed fashion label Oscar de la Renta.

Swipe the photos above to see different angles of the sequined bodycon silhouette dress and Lourd posing with her husband Austen Rydell. She wrote: “Feelin pretty.”

Below is a photo of most of The Last Showgirl cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Brenda Song, and Kiernan Shipka with director Gia Coppola (far left in grey suit) and writer Kate Gersten (far right in navy ensemble and red shoes).

The Last Showgirl is in select theaters now.