Halle Berry Stuns in Mesh Dress with Crystal Chains, “Magical”

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman) is turning heads in New York City this week. For the premiere of her new film, Never Let Go, the Hollywood star struck a pose in a stunning halter gown.

Berry said of the premiere: “Magical is an understatement” and “the positive responses have been so fulfilling to receive.”

The fine mesh chevron dress with metallic tones and crystal chains is by designer Tamara Ralph, who said Berry looked “glamorous.” Berry’s fans and famous friends agree.

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum replied: “You look soooooo good WOW” with a red heart eyed emoji and actress Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures, Empire) dropped a series of fire emojis.

While in the Big Apple, Berry walked around midtown Manhattan in a more casual but equally chic off-the-shoulder white mini dress, see above.

Never Let Go will be in theaters on Friday, September 20.