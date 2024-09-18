Lucy Liu Stuns in Plunging Silver Sequin Dress, “I’m Devastated”

Hollywood movie star Lucy Liu (Chicago, Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill, Vol. 1) is turning heads on the red carpet in a silver shield sequin dress with a plunging neckline and belt, thanks to Manfredonia.

As seen above and below at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Liu stopped traffic before she attended the screening of her new film, Presence, at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brockovich, Traffic, Sex, Lies & Videotape), the psychological thriller stars Liu as a married woman with kids who moves into a pretty but haunted house. Chris Sullivan (This Is Us) plays her husband.

After watching the spooky movie for the first time at Sundance, Liu admitted to being shaken: “I’m just devastated.” The star added: “My body is having reactions as if I wasn’t in the movie.”

Presence will be released in theaters in January 2025. Teaser video below.

Just last week Liu wore another fitted metallic dress (by designer Georges Hobeika) as seen below for the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

Get ready to see more of Liu: she also stars in the upcoming action comedy Old Guy with Christoph Waltz, who plays the titular character, a contract killer facing the end of his career who gets pulled back into the field to train a young prodigy assassin (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman). Old Guy will be released in theaters on October 17.