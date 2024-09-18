Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Stuns in String Bikini, Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring

While celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay promotes the finale of Master Chef Season 14 this week, his daughter Holly Ramsay is flaunting her new big yellow diamond engagement ring in a white hot string bikini.

The 24-year-old brunette beauty is engaged to English Olympic champion swimmer, Adam Peaty, 29, who most recently won the silver medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

With the photos above, Holly wrote: “Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever.”

Peaty replied: “You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question.”

Holly captioned the pink bikini photos above, taken on Crete, the Greek island: “Some of my favourite memories from our engagement bubble.”