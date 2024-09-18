Jeff Probst Says “We’ve Upped the Ante on the Challenges” on Survivor 47

The legendary CBS reality competition Survivor returns for its 47th season this week. A new group of contestants will do their best to “outwit, outlast, and outplay each other in a fierce competition” for the grand prize of $1 million. The Season 47 premiere is titled “One Glorious and Perfect Episode.”

Jeff Probst, the OG host of Survivor, recently revealed that when the show halted production during COVID, he had time to consider making changes. He said: “It just became really clear to me that Survivor needs to be a fun family show. That started this ball rolling of a lot of changes, which now encompass and make up the new era.”

As seen in the interview above, Probst noted how the tribal councils are now “more unhinged” than they used to be, as an example of the “new era.”

Probst also said that Survivor in the new era is “deceiving because when you hear 26 days, your initial instinct is that’s fewer days than 39, so it must be a little easier.”

He explained: “But we spent a lot of time designing this game to be as difficult, if not more difficult than 39. And it starts with no food.”

So on top of the big physical challenges, the contestants are not given food. Probst added, “We’ve upped the ante on the challenges,” because according to Probst the creators of the show want the contestants to rely on each other. Each group starts with six people.

Hours before the Survivor 47 premiere — Wednesday, September 18 at 8 pm ET on CBS — Probst shared the group photo above and wrote: “As we embark on our 47th season, I want to take a moment to celebrate the incredible crew members who have been with Survivor since Season 1. It takes a massive tribe behind the scenes to bring Survivor to your screens.”