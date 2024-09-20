Olivia Wilde Stops NYC Traffic in Sheer Lace Slip Dress, ‘I Want Your Sex’

Hollywood movie star and filmmaker Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling, Booksmart) turned heads in the Big Apple in a stunning sheer black lace lingerie dress by New York native and fashion designer Michael Kors. Wilde completed the look with pointy sling-back stilettos.

Celebrity hairstyle Ben Skervin said of Wilde’s NYC look: “i just love this sexy hair texture and soft makeup.”

Olivia Wilde at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2025#OliviaWilde

pic.twitter.com/t70XUMgw3k — Best Of Actresses (@Whenat_) September 10, 2024

Get ready to see more of Wilde: as seen below in a navel-plunging sequin dress at a cocktail party for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program.

Olivia Wilde looking stunning via Instagram stories 🤍 pic.twitter.com/WL84WDmGFd — Best Of Olivia Wilde (@ArchiveWilde) September 20, 2024

Wilde revealed ample sideboob in her cocktail dress as she posed with fellow Hollywood star Lucy Liu (Chicago, Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill, Vol 1).

Olivia Wilde with Lucy Liu at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program Cocktail in New York City. pic.twitter.com/tieLNdpzEi — Best Of Olivia Wilde (@ArchiveWilde) September 20, 2024

Wilde will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller, I Want Your Sex.

Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman) plays the protagonist, Elliot, who lands a job working for renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), who turns Elliot into her sexual muse. “Obsession, power, betrayal and murder” ensue. As seen above, Brat singer Charli XCX has a role in the film, too.