‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Stuns in Strapless Babydoll Mini Dress

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is traveling across Europe this week in the name of fashion. On Thursday, she turned heads when she arrived at the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 show at Milano Fashion Week.

As seen above and below, she wore a strapless babydoll black mini dress accessorized with flower jewel straps with a pair of sling-back heels with her hair slicked back.

Earlier this week she stunned in another tiny mini dress, but in London where she was a front row guest at the 16Arlington Runway Show at Royal Academy of Arts (below).

And for the Calvin Klein X Nensi Dojaka Spring 2025 show at London Fashion Week, she turned heads in a black micro mini suit with a sheer underwire bra.

Get ready to see more of Ashley: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming motorsport movie F1 with Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin).

As seen in the teaser video above, Pitt plays the protagonist, a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor and team with a younger driver (Damson Idris, Snowfall). F1 is scheduled for a June 25, 2025 release.