Lindsay Lohan Stuns in Strapless Sheer Lace Dress, ‘Our Little Secret’

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap) turned heads at the Kering Foundation annual fundraising event which was co-hosted by dozens of A-list celebrities, including actors Salma Hayek and Matthew McConaughey and NBA legends Kevin Durant and Grant Hill, among others.

For the big red carpet event in New York City, the new mom stunned in a strapless sheer black lace bodycon dress by fashion power house Balenciaga.

Lohan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the flattering fashion-forward look, including supermodel Tyra Banks who replied: “Prettier every day that goes by” with a queen’s crown emoji.

And while in the Big Apple, Lohan dropped in to say hi to her fellow New York native, fashion designer Michael Kors. As seen below, Lohan wore a slate gray bias slip dress to his NYFW show.

Get ready to see more of Lohan: she stars in the upcoming comedy Our Little Secret with Broadway star Kristin Chenowith and former Saturday Night Live stars Chris Parnell and Tim Meadows.

Check out Chenowith rocking a Lindsay Lohan t-shirt and the bottle cap necklace from Lohan’s 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Our Little Secret, which is about two resentful exes who “must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings,” will be released in time for the holidays on November 27, 2024.