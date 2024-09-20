Kristin Chenoweth Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Dying Over This Look with Y’all”

Triple-threat entertainer Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, Bewitched, The West Wing) is starring in the Broadway-bound stage production of Queen of Versailles.

When she dropped the backstage photos below, of her in costume — a navel-plunging tuxedo dress — she wrote to her fans: “Dying over this look with y’all.”

Get ready to see more of Chenoweth: she stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy movie Our Little Secret with former child star Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, The Parent Trap) and former Saturday Night Live stars Chris Parnell and Tim Meadows.

Fans are also going wild over Chenoweth’s all-white outfit with her new co-star. As seen below, Chenoweth wore a Lindsay Lohan t-shirt and the bottle cap necklace from her 2004 movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

As one fan replied: “The iconic duo I never knew I needed!”

Note: Our Little Secret, which is about two resentful exes who “must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings,” will be released in time for the holidays on November 27, 2024. Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars, Chicago Med) co-stars.