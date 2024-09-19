Ana de Armas “Mogged” Sydney Sweeney in Navel-Plunging Dress at VIP Party

Hollywood movie stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time to Die) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) star together in the upcoming survival thriller Eden with Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible) and Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley).

In the Ron Howard directed film, which is based on the true story of a group of eccentric adventurers who braved the Galapagos Islands in 1929, de Armas reportedly said her character (The Baroness) gets involved in a “crazy threesome” relationship.

Eden premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the photo below of De Armas and Sweeney was taken at the TIFF VIP party at the Four Seasons Hotel, hosted by the Golden Globes.

The image of the two actresses arm-in-arm — de Armas in a skintight mini dress and Sweeney in a navel-plunging sheer dress — is causing a stir on the Internet.

Most of the comments left on the Golden Globes Instagram account (which released the photo) favor De Armas’s look over Sweeney’s. As one of the most liked comments reads: “I love sydney but Ana de armas mogged tf out sydney lol.”

Note: On TikTok, “mog” or “mogging” is used to describe a person who is dominating another person, usually based on attractiveness.

The photo of de Armas and Sweeney is just the first of eight in the slideshow, which also includes Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore, and Amy Adams at the party, but those three actresses are not mentioned in the comments. Mogged also, it seems.

As seen above and below, de Armas and Sweeney wore more demure ensembles for press day interviews.