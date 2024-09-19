Nikki Glaser Stuns in Skintight Sheer Sequin Dress, “So Hot It’s Insane”

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser turned heads at the Emmy Awards in a skintight sheer sequin one-shoulder dress by Tom Ford.

When she shared the additional photo series below, she wrote: “Last slide is all that matters.” Glaser’s fans and famous funny friends are going wild over all of the photos of Glaser in that dress.

Fellow comedian Heather McMahan replied: “so hot it’s insane,” and America’s Got Talent stand-up comic Preacher Lawson replied: “All of the slides with the dress matter.”

Glaser’s HBO Original stand-up comedy special Someday You’ll Die was nominated for an Emmy but didn’t win. (Clip below.)

Or as Glaser puts it with the photo below, of her rocking a stunningly deep backless dress, “I didn’t win, but I did.”

Get ready to see more of Glaser: she’s added more dates to her ‘Alive and Unwell Tour’ and she’s hosting the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2025 at 8pm ET on CBS. (Nominations will be announced on December 9.)

Glaser said of her upcoming Golden Globes gig: “It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so).” She added: “It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”